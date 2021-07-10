Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 5-2 triumph over the Dodgers on Friday.

Escobar singled in the third and poked a two-run home run just over the right-field fence in the fifth to give Arizona a lead it wouldn't relinquish. He's now among the 17 big leaguers with at least 20 long balls and is slashing .255/.301/.488.