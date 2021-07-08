Escobar went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Colorado.
Escobar's three-run blast in the seventh inning increased the Diamondbacks' lead to 6-1. It looked like superfluous insurance, but it became necessary when the Rockies plated three in the top of the eighth to close the gap. It was the second homer in five games for Escobar, who is 7-for-14 with five RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star game has 19 home runs and 58 RBI through 84 games.
