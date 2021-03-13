Escobar started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against the Angels.

Escobar launched his second spring homer in the sixth inning and is 6-for-19 with a triple, two home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored over seven games. The offseason addition of Asdrubal Cabrera, who plays multiple infield positions, generated speculation about the division of roles and where Escobar would see most of his starts. Adding to the uncertainty was where the Diamondbacks would eventually deploy Ketel Marte, who can play second base or center field. Thus far in Cactus League play, Escobar's played third base five times and once each at second base and DH. When the regular season kicks in, expect Escobar to be the primary third baseman while both he and Cabrera get time at third and second base.