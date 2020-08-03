Escobar served as designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Escobar was given a break from third base, but it did nothing to wake up his bat from early-season doldrums. The 31-year-old infielder is batting .132 and has a .379 OPS with 13 strikeouts in 38 at-bats (34 K%).
