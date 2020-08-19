Escobar started at second base in place of the resting Ketel Marte in Tuesday's 10-1 win over Oakland. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

This was the first start at second base for Escobar, played the same position 32 times in 2019. His eligibility for middle infield may end here in 2020, as second base is Ketel Marte's permanent home.