Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Nabs first steal of second half
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Angels.
Escobar isn't typically active as a baserunner, which made it all the more surprising when he successfully stole second base while Rene Rivera -- one of the best catchers in the MLB when it comes to controlling the run game -- was behind the dish for the Angels. It was Escobar's second steal of the season and first as a member of the Diamondbacks, with whom he's hitting .308/.367/.500 since coming over in a pre-deadline deal with Minnesota.
