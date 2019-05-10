Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Friday
Escobar is not starting Friday against Atlanta.
Escobar hits the bench for just the fourth time this season. He's hitting .377 with five homers over his last 15 games. Ildemaro Vargas gets the nod at third base in his absence.
