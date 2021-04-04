Escobar is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Escobar battled a non-COVID illness late in the spring and has gotten off to an 0-for-11 start to the regular season, with five strikeouts. He will head to the bench Sunday as Asdrubal Cabrera starts at third base and bats fifth against right-hander Chris Paddack.
