Escobar is out of the lineup Sunday at San Diego.
Escobar will receive his first day off of the season after starting the first 15 games and posting a .488 OPS with two extra-base hits in 60 plate appearances. Andy Young will start at the hot corner in the series finale for Arizona.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Clobbers first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Moves to DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Struggles in series with Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Quiet spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in two•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Resting Wednesday•