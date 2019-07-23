Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Notches two triples
Escobar started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a walk, two triples, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Orioles.
Escobar has tripled three times in the last four games, giving him nine for the season, tied for most in MLB with Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi. He's been getting regular duty at second base lately despite the return of Wilmer Flores, who will see action whenever a left-hander his on the mound. Monday's start was his 12th at the keystone.
