Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: On base five times

Escobar went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Escobar returned to his usual third spot in the batting order after getting a day off Saturday. He's been a consistent source of offense all season and leads Arizona with a .911 OPS.

