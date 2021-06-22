Escobar (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Escobar won't start for the second straight game after he sat out Monday's 5-1 win in the series opener with a right quadriceps strain. The Diamondbacks indicated prior to the contest that Escobar was available off the bench, so he wouldn't seem to be at risk of landing on the injured list. Josh VanMeter is set to fill in for Escobar at the hot corner Tuesday.