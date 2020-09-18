Escobar is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Escobar has been quite disappointing at the plate this season, hitting .194/.263/.320. He's gone hitless in his last three games. Josh VanMeter will be the third baseman Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Receives breather in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting Thursday amid slump•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pops fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Slugs second triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Supplies lone run•