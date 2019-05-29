Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: On seven-game hitting streak
Escobar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.
Escobar's homer opened the scoring in the third inning, and he retied the game at two runs each in the fifth inning. During a seven-game hitting streak, the infielder has gone 12-for-32 with two homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored. For the year, the 30-year-old is hitting .290 with 13 homers, 42 RBI and 34 runs in 54 games, putting him on pace to top his career-high 21 homers from 2017.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smacks 12th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Continues hot hitting•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Slams 11th home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pops 10th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Triples in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smashes Pirates pitching again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...