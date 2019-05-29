Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: On seven-game hitting streak

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.

Escobar's homer opened the scoring in the third inning, and he retied the game at two runs each in the fifth inning. During a seven-game hitting streak, the infielder has gone 12-for-32 with two homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored. For the year, the 30-year-old is hitting .290 with 13 homers, 42 RBI and 34 runs in 54 games, putting him on pace to top his career-high 21 homers from 2017.