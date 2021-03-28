Escobar was scratched from Sunday's Cactus League lineup with a non-COVID illness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old was set to start at third base and bat third, but he'll instead take it easy Sunday. The specifics of the illness remain unclear, but it shouldn't affect Escobar's availability for Opening Day.
