Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pads RBI lead

Escobar went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and RBI In Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Escobar collected his 93rd RBI on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, allowing him to inch ahead of the Braves' Freddie Freeman (92) for the major-league lead. The steal was also a welcome addition for fantasy managers, who likely didn't draft Escobar with the expectation that he would offer much in the category. He still only has five stolen bases on the campaign, but that actually matches his previous career-best total from 2017.