Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Piling up doubles
Escobar went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Phillies in 14 innings.
Escobar has remained a doubles machine since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the trade deadline, collecting four two-baggers in his eight starts with his new team. He leads the majors with 41 doubles and is on pace to record 58, which would rank as the second-best single-season mark of this century.
