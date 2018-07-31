Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Plates two runs in loss

Escobar went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The Diamondbacks' acquisition of Escobar has already started to pay dividends with the infielder turning in a pair of two-hit performances in his two starts with his new club. Escobar, who served as Arizona's No. 2 hitter Monday, should be locked into a full-time role at third base in addition to a prominent lineup spot while Jake Lamb (shoulder) remains on the disabled list.