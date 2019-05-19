Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pops 10th homer
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.
Escobar now has 10 homers and a .289 average on the season, along with 31 RBI and 28 runs scored. The infielder is on a six-game hitting streak, having gone 9-for-27 with three homers and 10 RBI in that span.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Triples in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smashes Pirates pitching again•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Stays hot after earning honor•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drills two homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...