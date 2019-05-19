Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pops 10th homer

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Escobar now has 10 homers and a .289 average on the season, along with 31 RBI and 28 runs scored. The infielder is on a six-game hitting streak, having gone 9-for-27 with three homers and 10 RBI in that span.

