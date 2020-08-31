Escobar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.
Escobar took Giants starter Johnny Cueto deep in the seventh inning for the Diamondbacks' only run in the game. The 31-year-old Escobar is slashing .200/.292/.350 with four homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and a stolen base through 34 games this season. He showed some signs of life at the plate against the Giants, going 3-for-9 with a homer, a triple and a pair of walks in the three-game series.
