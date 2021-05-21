Escobar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout as Arizona fell 3-2 to Los Angeles on Thursday.

Escobar took Joe Kelly deep in the sixth to knot the score at two, his 11th of the season and second straight game with a home run. A modest six-game hitting streak has brought his average from .200 to .224, although his on-base abilities stand to improve with only two walks in May compared to 22 strikeouts.