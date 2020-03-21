Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Quiet spring
Escobar batted .208 (5-for-24) with one extra-base hit, two walks and six RBI over nine Cactus League games.
Escobar hit third in the order in all nine spring games and is expected to be a key piece in the middle of the Diamondbacks' lineup in 2020. He launched a career-best 35 home runs in 2019, the third straight year with more than 20 homers, but there's reason for skepticism about his 2019 achievements: the suspicion about the 2019 baseball, a hard-hit rate that was below league average, and track record as a power hitter. However, factoring in a regression, Escobar is worthy of spot on fantasy rosters. He'll be the everyday starter at third base in 2020, but the 31-year-old infielder is also eligible at second base (32 games played). It's at second base where Escobar gives fantasy teams an edge even with a statistical correction.
