Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Racks up three hits
Escobar went 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple while knocking in a run in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.
Escobar tripled in the first inning, produced a run-scoring double in the third and scored after singling in the sixth. He had an opportunity to complete the cycle in the seventh inning but flied out to right. In his first full season in Arizona, Escobar has been a bright spot on offense throughout the first half, slashing .296/.353/.543 with 18 homers and 67 runs batted in.
