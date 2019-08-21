Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches 100 RBI

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Escobar's two-run triple apped a five-run sixth inning, plating the runs that turned out to be difference in the game. The two RBI were Nos. 99 and 100, the first time in his career he's reached triple digits in that category. "Anytime I see people on base, my thing is to be aggressive," he said. "I'm an aggressive guy at home plate, but when I have an opportunity to bring a guy home, I'm more aggressive." The 30-year-old infielder has delivered with men in scoring position, posting a .305 average and .946 OPS this season.