Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches 100 RBI
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.
Escobar's two-run triple apped a five-run sixth inning, plating the runs that turned out to be difference in the game. The two RBI were Nos. 99 and 100, the first time in his career he's reached triple digits in that category. "Anytime I see people on base, my thing is to be aggressive," he said. "I'm an aggressive guy at home plate, but when I have an opportunity to bring a guy home, I'm more aggressive." The 30-year-old infielder has delivered with men in scoring position, posting a .305 average and .946 OPS this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, doubles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Snaps hitless run•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pads RBI lead•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts 25th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Career night against Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start