Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches 30-homer mark

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 11-5 win over the Dodgers on Thursday.

Escobar officially reached the 30-homer plateau for the first time in his career with a sixth-inning three-run blast off Joe Kelly, bringing his career-high RBI total up to 106 in the process. The 30-year-old is also slashing a solid .267/.320/.522 across 525 at-bats.