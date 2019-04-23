Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Records three hits
Escobar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI-singles in a 12-4 victory against the Pirates on Monday.
The 30-year-old was approaching the Mendoza Line in the middle of April, but over the last nine games, he is hitting .313 with two home runs and six RBI. That's raised his overall season average to .247. Escobar is about where he needs to be with three home runs this month as well. He smashed three or four bombs in each month last year on his way to 23 homers. With three home runs in 85 at-bats, Escobar is on track for his third straight 20-homer season. In addition to three bombs, he has 12 RBI and 10 runs in 23 games.
