Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Records three hits
Escobar went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 13-2 loss to the Rockies.
It was Escobar's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 18, with the third baseman slashing a lowly .176/.260/.294 in the 19 games in between. While the prolonged slump has come at an unwelcome time with the Arizona offense struggling as a whole, Escobar has more than justified his low cost of acquisition in drafts and auctions heading into the season. The 29-year-old sits on a career-best .271 average and has already established personal highs in RBI (79), runs (68), hits (137) and doubles (45), with his mark in the last category trailing only the Astros' Alex Bregman (49) for the major-league lead.
