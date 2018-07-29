Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Rests day after team debut

Escobar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Escobar will receive a breather after impressing in his team debut Saturday with a 2-for-4, two-run showing at the plate in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win. Chris Owings will handle duties at the hot corner in the series finale, but Escobar will likely serve as the team's everyday option at third base until Jake Lamb (shoulder) is ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.