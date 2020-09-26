Escobar isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Escobar drove in a run during the Diamondbacks' 4-0 win in the first game of the twin bill, but he'll play a bench role for Game 2. Wyatt Mathisen will start at third base.
