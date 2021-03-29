Escobar (illness) will bat third and play third base Monday against the Cubs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Escobar missed Sunday's game against the White Sox with a non-COVID illness, but it was evidently a minor one. A one-day absence shouldn't have any impact on his readiness for Opening Day.
