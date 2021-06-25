Escobar (quadriceps) is starting Friday's game against the Padres.
Escobar had been out of the lineup for each of the last three contests, but he served as a pinch hitter in the last two games and homered Wednesday. He'll start at the hot corner and bat third in Friday's series opener.
