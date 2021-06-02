Escobar went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Escobar could've had a bigger day but failed to deliver when it mattered the most, and he left five baserunners stranded. However, he still produced and crossed home plate twice while also mustering his second straight multi-hit performance. The third baseman has also hit safely in eight consecutive games, as well as reaching base at least once in all but one of his previous 17 contests.