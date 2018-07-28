Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Set to serve as everyday third baseman
Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said Escobar would receive significant time at third base initially after the club acquired the infielder from the Twins on Friday, the Associated Press reports.
Shortly after obtaining Escobar, the Diamondbacks put their everyday third baseman, Jake Lamb, on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left shoulder, immediately creating an opening at the hot corner for the new pickup. It's unclear if Lamb's absence will extend beyond the minimum amount of time, but once he's back from the DL, Escobar would likely transition to a near-everyday role at second base or shortstop, resulting in fewer at-bats to go around for the likes of Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...