Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Set to serve as everyday third baseman

Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said Escobar would receive significant time at third base initially after the club acquired the infielder from the Twins on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Shortly after obtaining Escobar, the Diamondbacks put their everyday third baseman, Jake Lamb, on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left shoulder, immediately creating an opening at the hot corner for the new pickup. It's unclear if Lamb's absence will extend beyond the minimum amount of time, but once he's back from the DL, Escobar would likely transition to a near-everyday role at second base or shortstop, resulting in fewer at-bats to go around for the likes of Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte.