Escobar said Wednesday that he reported to spring training at 193 pounds, down from 214 pounds a season ago, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

After Arizona brought in Asdrubal Cabrera in free agency over the winter, Escobar is expected to see more time at second base during the upcoming season. The increased work at the keystone likely factored into Escobar's decision to cut weight, but the 32-year-old's brutal showing at the plate in 2020 may have also played a factor in him changing his diet. After turning in a 113 wRC+ between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Escobar slumped to a .212/.270/.335 slash line (56 wRC+) over his 222 plate appearances in 2020. Escobar's underlying numbers painted a slightly rosier picture (.263 xBA, .395 xSLG) of his performance, but fantasy players shouldn't be counting on a major bounceback from a slimmed-down Escobar in 2021, especially in the power department.