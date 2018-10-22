Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Signs extension with Arizona
Escobar will remain in Arizona for three more seasons after signing an extension Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The deal is reported to be for three years and $21 million. The 29-year-old utility man broke out in 2018, moving into an everyday role and hitting a solid .272/.334/.489 with a career-high 23 homers. His hard contact rate jumped up to 38.2 percent after sitting at 31.4 percent in 2017, so there's reason to believe he'll be able to sustain that level of production going forward, giving fantasy owners a cheap but adequate option at shortstop and third base.
