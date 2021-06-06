Escobar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
He'll head to the bench for the first time in exactly a month, as he had started in every game for Arizona since May 6. Ildemaro Vargas will fill in at third base for Escobar, who has gone 9-for-25 with two home runs and three RBI over his last six starts.
