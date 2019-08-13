Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting against righty
Escobar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Escobar will receive a day off against right-hander Jeff Hoffman. The 30-year-old had gone just 2-for-24 in the past five games, so hopefully Tuesday's rest day will help him right the ship. Jake Lamb is starting at third base, batting fifth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Snaps hitless run•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pads RBI lead•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts 25th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Career night against Nats•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Notches two triples•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start