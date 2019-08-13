Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Sitting against righty

Escobar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Escobar will receive a day off against right-hander Jeff Hoffman. The 30-year-old had gone just 2-for-24 in the past five games, so hopefully Tuesday's rest day will help him right the ship. Jake Lamb is starting at third base, batting fifth.

