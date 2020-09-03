Escobar is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.
He is hitting .171 with one home run in 35 at-bats over his last 10 games. Andy Young will start at third base and bat seventh against lefty Clayton Kershaw.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pops fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Slugs second triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Supplies lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Moves to second base•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Knocks three-run blast•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Friday•