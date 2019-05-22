Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Slams 11th home run
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Diego on Tuesday.
Escobar launched a shot to left field off Matt Strahm to put the Diamondbacks on the board in the fourth inning. He has largely flown under the radar this season but now has as many homers (11) as fellow third basemen Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado. The 30-year-old is enjoying a career season in Arizona and now has a slash line of .274/.341/.543.
