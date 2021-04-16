Escobar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 11-6 win over the Nationals.
Escobar was the second of back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Patrick Corbin. After a very slow start to the season, the infielder has multiple hits in five of his last six games and his 11 runs scored is amongst the top-10 in the league. Escobar's hitting has given Diamondback's fans something to cheer about in an otherwise stagnant offense.
