Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a triple in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.

Escobar, who led the Diamondbacks with 10 triples in 2019, hit his second of 2020. More than other struggling Arizona hitters, Escobar's production dip in 2020 is the most glaring. His career-best .831 OPS of 2019 sits at .600 following Saturday's contest. Nothing glaring stands out as obvious root causes, although he's hitting fewer fly balls and more grounders, and this may be a case of an unlucky hitter. Escobar's BABIP is at .209.