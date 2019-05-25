Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smacks 12th homer

Escobar went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer and another run scored in Friday's 18-2 rout over the Giants.

Escobar launched his 12th home run of the year with a three-run shot off reliever Nick Vincent as the Diamondbacks scored 18 runs to set a new record at Oracle Park. The 30-year-old veteran continues to produce solid numbers for the Diamondbacks, slashing .281/.344/.556 with 37 RBI and 31 runs scored.