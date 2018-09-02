Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smacks 20th home run

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Dodgers.

Escobar took Clayton Kershaw deep in the second inning to record his 20th home run of the season. He's now reached the 20-homer plateau for the second consecutive season, though he's significantly improved on last season's slash line and is nearly certain to set new career-best marks in home runs, RBI and runs scored.

