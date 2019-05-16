Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smashes Pirates pitching again

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBI, three runs and a walk during an 11-1 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old absolutely tormented Pirates pitching this season, going 15-for-27 (.556) with two home runs and 11 RBI in seven games. Unfortunately, the Diamondbacks won't play the Pirates again in 2019, but he's hitting pretty well against everybody. Escobar is batting .293 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 26 runs in 164 at-bats this season.