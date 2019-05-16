Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Smashes Pirates pitching again
Escobar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBI, three runs and a walk during an 11-1 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old absolutely tormented Pirates pitching this season, going 15-for-27 (.556) with two home runs and 11 RBI in seven games. Unfortunately, the Diamondbacks won't play the Pirates again in 2019, but he's hitting pretty well against everybody. Escobar is batting .293 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 26 runs in 164 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Stays hot after earning honor•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drills two homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Has another three-hit day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...