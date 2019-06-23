Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Snaps hitless run

Escobar went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Giants.

Escobar's fifth-inning single snapped an 0-for-15 slide. He remains Arizona's RBI leader with 59, but he's been in a very quiet stretch over the last two weeks, hitting .150 (6-for-40) with five RBI in the last 11 games.

