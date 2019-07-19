Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Starts at second with Flores return
Escobar started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers.
Escobar got the start at the keystone despite the return of Wilmer Flores from the injured list Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo outlined his likely lineup deployment with Flores on the active roster to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Flores will start whenever a left-hander is throwing. With a right-hander on the mound, as was the case Thursday, Escobar will draw the start at second base while Jake Lamb slots in at third.
