Escobar went 1-for-12 with five strikeouts while starting in the first three games of the Diamondbacks' season-opening series with the Padres.

The Padres' pitching staff has gotten the better of the Diamondbacks' hitters thus far in the four-game set, as Arizona scored only six runs in total through three contests. Escobar's slow start looms larger than normal in an abbreviated campaign, but his outstanding production over his prior one and a half seasons with Arizona should give fantasy managers faith that he'll heat up sooner rather than later.