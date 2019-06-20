Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Stuck in offensive rut
Escobar has gone 5-for-30 with one extra-base hit (a double), four RBI and four runs over his last eight games.
After a monstrous four-hit, two-homer performance in Philadelphia on June 10, Escobar's bat went quiet over the final six games of the Diamondbacks' road trip. A return to Chase Field hasn't helped Escobar get back on track, as he went hitless in the first two games of the series. He'll remain in the lineup as the No. 5 hitter for the series finale Thursday but could be in line for a maintenance day at some point this weekend in light of his recent struggles.
