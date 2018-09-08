Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Stuck in prolonged skid
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Braves on Friday.
The Diamondbacks' trade-deadline acquisition of Escobar paid immediate dividends when the third baseman slashed .306/.361/.532 across his first 17 games with the club, but the switch hitter has since fallen into the prolonged offensive skid. Escobar hasn't recorded more than one hit in any of his last 16 starts, limiting him to a .203 average over that span. Given that Escobar is still in the midst of a career-best season and few attractive alternatives loom off the bench, he should be locked into a full-time role throughout September in spite of his ongoing slump.
