Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Oakland.
Escobar was all the offense the Diamondbacks muster against left-hander Sean Manaea. Arizona is 0-6 against southpaws. This was the second multi-hit game in the last five Escobar, who is 6-for-18 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. It's a positive sign for the hitter whose average stood at .167 over the first third of the season.
